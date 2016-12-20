Christmas timetable for replacement bus shuttle is announced

Replacement transport services for the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels will run every day over the festive season apart from Christmas Day.

The free-to-use, timetabled shuttle-bus service will continue to operate throughout the holiday period from 6am to 8pm, except on December 25. The service will end at 8pm on Christmas Eve and restart at 6am on Boxing Day.

The Night Service for registered night-shift workers will continue to operate as normal.

That will throughout the holiday period, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Night, Boxing Night and New Year’s Eve.

The North East Combined Authority (NECA) is overseeing the refurbishment work of the tunnels.