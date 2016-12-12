Christopher’s memory will shine on this Christmas

A wife is ensuring her husband’s memory shines on by taking part in a charity initiative.

Christopher Scott died in 2010 at the age of 33 after catching an infection during a bone marrow transplant for his treatment to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Now his wife Donna, of North Shields, is remembering him and his life by joining others in the ‘Light up a Life’.

The initiative from St Oswald’s Hospice will tie in with the charity’s 30 years of support to individuals and families across the north east.

Light up a Life sees relatives and friends leave a memory star on a Christmas tree for their loved ones.

Donna, 32, said: “Chris was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2008 and after many attempts at chemotherapy caught an infection during a bone marrow transplant.

“This infection sadly cut Chris’ life short at only 33-years-old.

“St Oswald’s give an immense amount of support to people in their hour of need.

“Although Chris never used the services, I wanted to give something back after his death so started volunteering at St Oswald’s Charity Shop in North Shields.

“I feel that St Oswald’s has supported me every step of the way, and Light up a Life, along with volunteering my time, is my way of saying thank you.

“Light up a life is a fantastic way to remember loved ones at such a special time of year.”

For a donation to the Hospice, supporters can dedicate a light in memory of a loved one, on a special Christmas tree, which will be displayed at a Remembrance Service later this month.

Supporters will receive a Christmas card inscribed with their loved one’s name as well as a memory star, which they can personalise with their own message.

They will also be invited to a special Remembrance Service, where the Christmas tree lights are switched on and the memory stars can be added to a display around the Christmas tree.

Supporters are invited to attend the Light up a Life Remembrance Service which takes place on Tuesday, December 13, at the Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, doors open at 5pm while the service starts at 6pm.

The service will feature musical performances from Newcastle Concert Band and Voices of Hope. As part of the service children will be invited on stage to sing a festive carol.

Anyone who would like to remember a loved one in this way can call St Oswald’s fundraising team on 0191 246 9123, email fundraising@stoswaldsuk.org or visit www.stoswaldsuk.org/light-up-a-life