Church landmark preserved for future generations

A familiar landmark in Whitley Bay has been preserved for future generations.

The lych gate at St Paul’s Church, in Park View, was blessed and re-dedicated during a special service.

Fr Gavin Gilchrist blesses the lych gate at St Paul's Church, Whitley Bay.

Careful refurbishment was carried out using traditional materials and skills by MGM Specialist Construction Services.

The work was made possible with the help of the Freemasons of Northumberland, who are marking their 300th anniversary this year by sponsoring heritage projects.

Fr Gavin Gilchrist, Vicar of St Paul’s, said: “The lych gate has welcomed many generations of Whitley people into their parish church, and it’s also the place where they’ve rested, socialised, and sheltered from the weather while out and about in the town.

“We’re delighted that it will carry on as a focal point for the community for a long time to come.”