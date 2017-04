Church-goers in North Tyneside have handed a funding boost to three good causes.

St Andrew’s Monkseaton has been raising funds through its Activities Team, which organises an annual programme of events at the Eastfield Avenue church.

Now £400 each has been presented to Rob Wilks for Northumbria Blood Bikes, Annette Wright for Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, and Mike Piper for Guide Dogs for the Blind.