Church service to mark St George’s Day

Cadet units and youth organisations will celebrate England’s Patron Saint at a church service on Sunday.

The service will start at 9.30am at St John’s Church, Killingworth Village, followed by a parade of Army, Sea and Police Cadets, Scouts and Girl Guides at 11am. It will lead from George Stephenson High School’s car park to the White Swan Centre.

A formal inspection by the Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, Commander Elizabeth Bryson, will take place before North Tyneside Council chairman Coun Dave McGarr will raise the flag of St George.

Members of the public are invited to join the service and support the cadets and youth groups on parade.

For further information, contact Carol Girvan in the Civic Office on (0191) 643 5347.