Classic cars gear up for show

More than 500 classic cars will gather at the coast on Sunday for the annual Whitley Bay Classic Car Show.

Cars from around the world will be on show on The Links from 10am to 3pm.

Many clubs will be attending, including NECPWA, Tynemouth Mini Club, MG Northumbria, Jaguar Enthusiasts and Tyneside American.

Owners will all be on hand to chat about the history of their cars to visitors and fellow enthusiasts.

A display by Infiniti Newcastle will see the return of the popular Renaultsport Formula 1 car, featuring Hybrid Technology. Vintage buses, including the Tyne Idols vehicle, will be on display and visitors can enjoy a short trip along the coast in one of them.

There will also be live jazz music, refreshments and small fairground rides for children.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It looks like we’re set to have a record turn-out this weekend with car owners and visitors coming from all around the region.

“This event has grown over the last few years to be one of the most popular in the calendar and its one we always look forward to.”

The free event is organised by North Tyneside Council and is supported by Infiniti Newcastle, Eastcoast Taxis and Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.

Exhibitors can still register their vehicles at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for Whitley Bay Classic Car Show 2017.