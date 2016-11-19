CLIMATE: There is a better way

We were both disappointed to read Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell’s endorsement of the decision to build a third runway at Heathrow in his regular column (News Guardian, October 27).

It was the case because only a week earlier campaigners had been pictured with Mr Campbell near St Mary’s Lighthouse, presenting him with a T-shirt showing the words ‘MPs against climate change’.

As we told him then, ‘we’ve had the promises – now we need the policies’.

Of course, a new runway will increase economic activity in the North East as well as in the rest of country, but that is only in the short term.

In the long term, it will make a mockery of the government’s promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions to an acceptable level.

Climate change is already with us as climate-related disasters become regular events throughout the world, but if we carry on with ‘business as usual’, these events will turn out to be only the foothills of an Everest of climate chaos.

There is a better way – it’s to honour the Paris Agreement, of which the UK is a signatory, in spirit and letter.

As the Agreement puts it, if ‘everyone fully supports it and helps bring its ambitious goals to life with real action’, then, and only then, we have a real chance of bequeathing to our children and grandchildren ‘a safe and prosperous world’.

Dr David Golding CBE

Newcastle University and North East Call To Action

Malcolm Scott

Coordinator of North Tyneside Friends of the Earth