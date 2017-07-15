Club members look on the bright side for cancer charity support

Generous club members in North Tyneside have been seeing red over their latest donation.

Members of Whitley Bay Rotary Club have presented funds to the Bright Red charity, which is committed to fighting blood cancer and supporting those affected by it.

The club had previously awarded £1,000 to the cause, and now a further £1,000 has been handed over.

The charity is based at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Club president Brian Royce said: “This donation will enable Bright Red to purchase three special camp beds for Ward 33.

“These can easily be moved around the ward cubicles and allow visitors to stay with their loved ones and provide a more comfortable night’s rest.”

The club welcomed Ashley Elliott from the charity to collect the cash.

She spoke about how blood cancers can affect anyone, at any time, which for one Rotary member was unfortunately pertinent as his wife had recently been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Ashley thanked the club for its generosity. She said: “Your efforts and generosity means family members can stay with their loved ones during some of their darkest times – a gift which is so incredible, it’s hard to describe.”

Contact Whitley Bay Rotary Club on 07956 280761.