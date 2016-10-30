Club steps out for run

A group of runners overcame an early start and a lengthy drive to put in a strong performance.

Several athletes from North Shields Poly Athletic Club took part in the UKA Fell and Hill-Running Relays at Loch Lomond on October 16, featuring the very best in fell running.

The all-male team faced a seven-hour drive through the night and also had to pitch camp when they arrived in order to keep their food and kit dry.

The event comprises various solo legs and paired legs, with one of the solo legs featuring a 2,000ft climb and descent.

The team – which was David Johnson, Gary Robson, Danny Richardson, Chris Rowe, Jon Heaney, Mark Smith and Will Robson – came 58th out of the 122 teams who entered.

