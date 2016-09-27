COLLECTION: Extremely grateful

The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) wishes to thank all members of the public and businesses who supported the brigade during our street collections in Tynemouth over the weekend of September 10 and 11.

The TVLB is funded entirely by voluntary donations and we were extremely grateful for the generous support we received across the two days.

Hon Capt. Annette Wright

Treasurer TVLB

