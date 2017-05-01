College team goes for national gold

A team of apprentices from Tyne Metropolitan College is gunning for national glory.

The nine apprentices have entered the Brathay Apprentice Challenge 2017, which aims to find the apprentice team of the year.

More than 60 teams from across England will be competing for the coveted crown.

The Tyne Met competitors are:

l Ellen Gibson – team leader – Hareside Primary teaching assistant apprentice

l Dhaiya Singh – Tyne Met business admin apprentice

l Tyler Scarth – Tyne Met football coaching apprentice

l Liam Thompson – Tyne Met coaching apprentice

l Lewis Biggs – Kier business admin apprentice

l Nathan Stobbart – Kier electrotechnical apprentice

l Cameron Scott - Kier electrotechnical apprentice

lJess Brown – Button Academy beauty apprentice

l Ethan Freeman – Green Zone IT apprentice

In their bid to win, the North Tyneside team members have been undertaking a series of interactive work-related challenges to develop new skills and showcase their employer by engaging with young people and businesses to promote the benefits of apprenticeships.

They have also been promoting apprenticeships via the media and have been spreading the word on the radio and Twitter (@tynemetBAC17).

North Tyneside councillor Judith Wallace has been showing her support for the challenge as have the managers at Tyne Met, Kier, Green Zone and Button Beauty Academy, by giving the apprentices the opportunity of shadowing them to learn more about their job roles.

The team has also set up a community project collecting clothes for a local children’s charity. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the Tyne Met reception at the Coast Road campus.

Teams initially compete on a regional level, with eight progressing to the national finals, a four-day logistical and team-building event at Brathay Trust’s Windermere headquarters from June 12-15. The winner will be announced on June 14.

The challenges are designed to ensure that the teams demonstrate their team building, leadership, logistical and communications abilities.

For more information on the Brathay Apprentice Challenge, visit brathay.com/challenge, or follow the Tyne Met team on twitter @tynemetBAC17