College teams up with business to boost engineering training

Two aspiring engineers have switched on to training after sailing through a tough industry course.

TyneMet students Aaron Armstrong and Liam Surtees completed the week-long scheme at Gateshead-based ScanTime Engineering, which has developed a new partnership with their college.

The PLC programming, maintenance and fault-finding course aims to give trainees the skills they need to ensure the productivity and safety of businesses’ automated systems.

And although the training was challenging, Liam and Aaron achieved credit and distinction grades, averaging 70 per cent to 80 per cent – well above the 60 per cent pass mark.

The 17-year-olds are studying a one-year electrical engineering programme and the ScanTime training allowed them to build on the college coursework with practical, hands-on experience.

ScanTime managing director David Simm said: “There’s a serious lack of qualified PLC engineers in industry and we see our collaboration with TyneMet in practical, hands-on training and e-learning courses as a major step forward in filling that skills gap.”

TyneMet College deputy head of engineering Neil Dorward said: “We hope to extend this exciting opportunity to more and more of our students as the partnership progresses.”