Community advent trail proves a hit

Volunteers who put a community advent trail together say they are overwhelmed by the response.

“It has been a pleasure to connect with families, couples, dog walkers and neighbours who visited our display, as well as those we met while enjoying the trail.”

The response to the community advent has been extremely positive and it looks set to become a tradition, with some residents already making plans for next Christmas.

Feedback suggests that people welcomed the opportunity to take part in something that was fun, free, healthy and accessible.

Project Coordinator Kris Koth said: “The success of the project has been a result of people working collectively and a willingness to offer time, skills and resources.

“Cullercoats has really demonstrated community spirit; embracing something new and creating something truly special.

“It is proof that community led initiatives work.”

The project coordination team would like to thank everyone who has supported and enjoyed the project and look forward to developing it further.