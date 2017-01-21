Community heroes honoured at awards night

The glitz of Hollywood came to Longbenton as community heroes were honoured.

The Longbenton Community Recognition Awards – known locally as the Longbenton Oscars – recognise all that is happening in the area through the People’s Health Trust-funded Local Conservation in Longbenton.

A total of 16 awards were handed out on the evening including Making a Difference in the Community, Social Action Project and Highest Number of Volunteer Hours.

More than 100 volunteers and residents involved in the project attended the awards ceremony at the Longbenton Community Centre.

Julie Cruddas, development director at Justice Prince CIC, said: “We decided to invite all of the groups to come together at one time to recognise the contribution of volunteers.

“It was absolutely amazing, and everybody on the estate is absolutely buzzing off it.”

John Hume, chief executive of People’s Health Trust, said: “It was wonderful to be invited to such a brilliant event, and see all of the different groups involved in the Local Conversation in Longbenton together.

“Through the Local Conversation in Longbenton, residents are doing some great work locally, and it is great that their hard work has been recognised.”

North Tyneside Council’s director of public health, Wendy Burke, said: “The Awards were an excellent event organised by local people to reward volunteers for the fantastic work they do in their community.”

“It was a pleasure to attend to find out more about the work that is going on in Longbenton, led by local people to improve community cohesion and outcomes for the people of the Longbenton Estate.

“Work of this nature supported and funded by People’s Health Trust is a great example of how best to make a difference at community level and to address inequalities. I applaud their work as the Director of Public Health for North Tyneside.”

Funding for the Conversation in Longbenton has been awarded to Longbenton-based organisation Justice Prince CIC by People’s Health Trust – using money raised by HealthRespect through The Health Lottery.

The project involves supporting residents to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood, putting residents at the heart of community initiatives so that they take control of the design, development and delivery of local change.