Community rallies for food bank

A mountain of food was donated to help less fortunate people in the community.

Residents and businesses on Whitley Lodge, in Whitley Bay, organised a collection for The BAY Foodbank, Supported by Whitley Lodge Community Spirit, donations came in from young school kids who gave their pocket money through to retired members of the community.

Items ranged from tins of soup through to full hampers, boosted by £50 worth of food from Whitley Lodge Community Spirit.

A spokesperson for the appeal said: “We were overwhelmed with people’s generosity.

“The items were collected by Alan and Peter.

“Alan informed us the food bank helped over 25,000 homes since the charity started and were over the moon with the volume of donations, thanking all who donated on the Lodge.”