Community shows solidarity at Islamic centre

Hundreds of people came together to show solidarity following the various terrorist attacks around the country in recent weeks.

People of all faiths joined in the peace and unity gathering held at the Whitley Bay Islamic Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

Community members at Whitley Bay Mosque watching prayer.

The occasion was held as part of Ramadan, at a time when Muslims break their fast, a spiritual moment for Muslims across the world.

Senior officials in attendance included Mayor Norma Redfearn, Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell, Northumbria Police’s Sergeant Foy and Chief Inspector Helena Barron, local Priests Peter Dobson and Minister of Methodist Church Rob Hufdon, other local faith leaders and community members.

Abdul Hannan, founder of Whitley Bay Islamic Centre thanked all the community leaders and guests who attended this occasion.

Mr Hannan said: “We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the local community for their support over the years, as without their support and kindness we would not be able to achieve what we have today.

“We want to emphasise that the centre is open to everyone as a means to help bring communities together to create a stronger society for our future generations.”

Imam Syed added: “At times like this people of all faiths, and no faiths, must come together and work hard to promote peace and harmony in our communities – we should be building bridges not walls.”