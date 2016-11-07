Company is taking flight on the cloud

A company is reaching new heights, thanks to the power of the cloud.

Drone company Inspect Air, based in North Tyneside, carries out aerial inspection surveying and photography using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The company – launched by offshore engineers Marc Shafto, 35, Stephen Tait, 32, and former Sunderland AFC player Mark Maley, 35 – is aiming to save the oil and gas industry millions of pounds with their visual and sensor technology that enables surveying on oil rigs to be completed without costly closure.

Mark said: “We are a team of inspection, corrosion, mechanical and electrical engineers who have pooled our experience in the offshore industry together with new UAS technology and the support of an experienced videographer and drone pilot to form this innovative new company.

“Using our technology to support the oil and gas operators can dramatically reduce costs as the plant does not need to shut down during the inspection.”

Now the company has taken flight thanks to advice from Robson Laidler Accountants and Business Advisors.

It helped the company embrace the power of the cloud, allowing directors to maintain full access wherever they are in the world.

Robson Laidler director Martin Wardle said: “A could-based solution such as the package we have designed for the company is perfectly suited for remote workers. It also allows our firm to retain full access to the records to ensure we keep everything on track.”

“Our cloud accounting software limits small firm’s accounting efforts to raise invoices and chase invoice payments and via mobile access photos can be taken of receipts, which are logged straight into the system and because all of the data is managed by us, it’s always up to date.

“As an amateur drone pilot myself I loved hearing about Inspect Air’s plans and the team are very excited to be working on this project and seeing the company go from strength to strength.”

Mark added: “As well as oil and gas our goal is to bring our clients the safest and most cost effective dynamic solutions across a broad range of industries. Our commitment to safety and on-going customer service and monitoring is what sets us apart.”

Inspect Air are supplied by North Shields-based drone retailer, Heliguy, who have provided the necessary equipment and pilot training for licensed commercial UAV operations.