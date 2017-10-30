COMPARISONS: Setting is not inferior

You published letters from Mrs Wade of Whitley Bay, Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn and Vicki Gilbert, chairman of the transport users’ volunteer group, and their contributions should be noted (News Guardian, September 28).

Mrs Wade advised the Mayor and her team to visit South Tyneside to find out how supposedly ‘superior’ work is done.

I am not able much to visit South Shields seafront, the nearest I am able to see is the renovated Market Square, with its impressive new cylindrical library, which I believe is listed for an award.

The North Shields and Whitley Bay (comparatively recent) buildings are not too impressive, I suggest, but the actual function and services are considered very good.

One of the assets of South Shields is the view of Royal Quays shipping berths and the ships and liners going in and out. North Shields Fish Quay and Cliffords Fort are noted sites, and with a little effort, there is Tynemouth Castle and Priory, with Collingwood’s Monument, in view.

The natural settings are not at all inferior to South Tyneside

Both areas are highly valued by residents and visitors alike, north and south, and compare to any of the UK’s coastlines.

I do not doubt the mayors of the two councils know each other well and have common responsibilities in respect of the Tyne. I was told South Shields’ applications for government and other funding were met earlier than others, but South Tyneside has produced excellent results in any event.

The work ‘still in progress’ at Whitley Bay appears to be of a very high order, including the Dome.

Such major works require a site compound for offices, storage and machinery. The relatively small compound is within acres of green links.

Being kept off construction sites is an obvious legal requirement for the public, and related inconsiderate cycling is an issue all over the UK.

Mr A.M Johnson

Cullercoats