Competition for schools to celebrate World Book Day

Young doodlers are urged to get scribbling to mark the 20th anniversary of World Book Day.

Whitley Bay-based teaching supply agency First Class Supple, in partnership with Seven Stories the National Centre for Children’s Books, is giving schools the chance to win a special visit from a team of professional storytellers.

The competition is inspired by the Seven Stories Oodles of Doodles exhibition, featuring drawings by illustrators including Nick Sharratt, Axel Scheffler and Cressida Cowell.

Youngsters are invited to join in the doodling fun and create their own artwork inspired by the magic of books.

The theme is Do Something Booky – and can be anything to do with favourite books: From a scene in the story to a doodle of characters, a redesign of the cover or a bookmark.

The winning entry will bag the school a highly sought-after visit from the Seven Stories Travelling Book Show on March 2.

Lesley Robinson, co-director at First Class Supply, said: “Seven Stories is a fantastic resource that we are very lucky to have here in the region and brings the world of books to life. We hope through our continued sponsorship we can enable more children across the region to engage with storytelling and develop a life-long love of reading.”

The competition is aimed at KS2 and KS3 pupils and the deadline for entries is February 16.

To find out more visit www.firstclasssupply.co.uk

Alison Gwynn, director of programming at Seven Stories, said: “Seven Stories believes in the power and potential of children’s books and reading to unlock the world for children at a personal, social and emotional level.

“Access to books and stories – and talking about them – develops confidence, aspiration and understanding, and plays a crucial role in development, attainment and success in life.

“Doodles are a great way to show that anyone can draw and we are delighted that First Class has launched this competition. We are looking forward to seeing the entries from pupils.”