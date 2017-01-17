Concern for missing Whitley Bay man

Concern is growing for a missing Whitley Bay man.

Ian Woodhouse, from Charles Avenue, has not been seen since 6.45am on Sunday, January 15, at his home address.

The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, bald and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black windproof Regatta style jacket, smartly dressed with black dress trousers and may also be carrying a large black suitcase.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he requires medication and officers are carrying out enquiries to locate Mr Woodhouse.

He has previously been missing and found in Edinburgh, Blackpool and London.

Officers are appealing for Ian to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises him to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 330 15/01/71