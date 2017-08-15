Concern over kayakers was false alarm

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called after concerns were raised about two kayakers off Tynemouth.

The Coastguard paged the Brigade after a member of the public reported two kayakers who appeared to be making slow progress to the north end of Tynemouth Long Sands at 8.20pm yesterday.

When Brigade members arrived on scene, the person said the pair had headed north into Cullercoats Bay.

Although both were thought to be OK, members carried out a quick search to ensure nothing untoward had occurred. Within a few minutes, they were found safe and well back on dry land.

With this information passed on to the Coastguard, the Brigade was stood down and the call was put down as a false alarm with good intent.