Concerns over boat anchored at Tynemouth

Have your say

A boat anchored in the mouth of the Tyne sparked concern.

UK Coastguard paged the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to investigate reports of a small vessel within the bay at Priors Haven.

Brigade members found a poorly-lit vessel which appeared to be at anchor.

Attempts were made to contact the boat on VHF channel 16 and with light and sound signals from the brigade vehicle.

Eventually the crew made contact with Port of Tyne, who directed them to the Coastguard.

It was established that the crew of two were sheltering from the strong northerly wind for the night. They confirmed that they were safe and well and needed no further assistance.

The brigade was stood down, along with Tynemouth RNLI inshore lifeboat which had also been launched.