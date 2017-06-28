Concert for victims of Manchester attack is a sell-out

A concert to raise funds for the victims of the bombing in Manchester will be a sell-out, organisers have revealed.

Wallsend award-winning recording artist Junior Turner has organised the event to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, set up by the Red Cross after the attack on Monday, May 22.

Junior, 33, will be joined by seven professional singers – Shelley, Trudi, Jess Wood, Chris Johns, Kevin Finnigan and Mea Deen – for the night of music and entertainment.

And the event on Thursday – starting at 7pm – at the Lindsfarne Club, in Wallsend, is a sell out.