A concert to raise funds for the victims of the Manchester bombing has raised more than £1,400.

A sold-out audience of 200 people packed into Wallsend’s Lindisfarne Social Club to raise funds for the We Love Manchester emergency appeal fund.

Eight of the North East’s top performers – including Junior Turner, Jess Woods, Mea Deen, Shelley, Trudy, Peter Kelly, Chris Johns and Kevin Finnigan – took to the stage to entertain the crowd.