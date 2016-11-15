Concert to be on song for charity

A concert is aiming to be on song as it supports a children’s cancer charity.

The European Doctors Orchestra will perform at The Sage, Gateshead, to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

The concert – at 3pm on Sunday, November 27 – has been organised by three north east GPs, including Dr Dave Tomson, a GP at Collingwood health group in North Shields.

The orchestra, formed in 2004 and performs twice a year, is made up of doctors from across Europe.

Natalia Luis-Bassa will conduct the concert, which will also see special guest Weronika Okroj sharing her story.

The 19-year-old, from Newcastle, was supported by CLIC Sargent when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, undergoing intensive chemotherapy.

She said: “CLIC Sargent was there for me right after I started treatment. My social worker came and saw me and immediately was checking on what I needed and how I was.

“He helped support me and direct me to the financial help I could get.”

Dave said: “What better way to spend some down-time than playing good music with a wonderful variety of doctors and raising some money for young people facing some of the toughest challenges there are.

“Last time, the North East did us proud and we had the biggest audience EDO has ever had – let’s hope we can do even better this time!”

Tickets cost £15 (£10 concession) available from The Sage Gateshead ticket office on (0191) 443 4661 or visit www.thesagegateshead.com

CLIC Sargent fundraising manager, Lindsay Kay said: “We are delighted to once again be working alongside the EDO for their 2016 UK concert.

“It promises to be a wonderful afternoon of music whilst supporting a very worthy cause.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in the event, but especially to the organisers who work so hard on top of their already hectic jobs to pull this event together.”