Condition must be recognised

A local support group has contacted me to raise awareness of Fibromyalgia.

You may have heard about this condition when Lady Gaga was recently forced to cancel concerts across Europe.

It is a long-term condition that causes pain and strange feelings all over the body.

It also creates states of anxiety that affect most of the body’s normal functioning.

The group tells me that symptoms include increased sensitivity to pain, extreme physical exhaustion and associated mental impairment or ‘fibro-fog’.

There is also muscle stiffness, jolting shocks that take your breath away, weakness, difficulty in sleeping, headaches, loss of concentration and loss of memory.

The support group says that the litany of physical and mental impairments means that the lives of those who suffer from it are compromised on a daily basis.

They live in fear – unheard, unknown – and their families and children suffer from what they can’t do anymore, from the person they once were and now cannot be.

The group has asked me to raise the issue in parliament and it is running a campaign to treat Fibromyalgia as a disability in law.

This would then encourage better care, support, treatments, research, awareness and understanding for the condition.

We always need to pay attention to understanding new conditions and how conventional and herbal medicine can tackle them.

I am very happy to give support to this campaign.

I understand that Fibromyalgia could affect as many as one in 20 people.

You can find out more about this condition and the campaign by visiting the Facebook page fibrogetintoparliamentmake achange