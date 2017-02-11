Conservative party picks new Mayoral candidate

A former police detective inspector has been selected as the Conservative party’s new Mayoral candidate.

Party members selected Stewart Hay as their candidate for the election on May 4.

Mr Hay was chosen at a recent AGM following the tragic death last year of former mayoral candidate Alan Furness.

Mr Hay, a graduate of Northumbria University, was a former detective inspector with Northumbria Police, who on retirement qualified as a solicitor and has been practicing locally for ten years within the North East area.

The 60-year-old is a former player for Rockcliff RFC and a cricketer at Whitley Bay Cricket Club.

His first job as a teenager was working at the Spanish City. After joining the Conservative Party ten years ago, he became their MP candidate in the 2015 General Election for Houghton and Sunderland South and last year stood to be the Northumbria Police Commissioner in the 2016 PCC election.

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “Stewart seeks the support of voters in North Tyneside to support him in this crucial election, to give him the opportunity to make positive change and listen to the individual needs of the electorate.”