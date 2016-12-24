Consortium appointed to lead on promenade plans

A design collective has been chosen to add creative flair to improvements planned on Whitley Bay promenade.

North Tyneside Council has appointed a consortium to develop a number of ideas to complement the ongoing work on the northern seafront stretch.

The group features ‘xsite architecture’, designer-engineers ‘Raskl’ and design and branding experts ‘Electrik Sheep Design’.

Between them, the three firms have been responsible for award-winning projects such as the refurbishment of Hoult’s Yard and the Toffee Factory in Newcastle, as well as the Tyne Salmon Trail public art commission.

The council has commissioned the consortium to draw up bespoke public realm designs, working alongside its existing delivery partner Kier, to bring some creative flair to that part of the promenade.

Initial ideas include street furniture featuring custom designs.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted to welcome ‘xsite’ on board as part of the exciting project to brighten up and transform the Northern Promenade.

“As a council we look forward to building an exciting and strong relationship with the consortium and working with them to develop their ideas for the seafront in order to come up with some designs which will really complement and add to the improvements already taking place.”

Adrian Philpotts, partner at ‘xsite’, said: “We’re really pleased to have been chosen to work on the plans for the Northern Promenade.”

“With so much going on to transform the seafront and the wider town it’s great as designers to have the chance to play our part through developing our ideas for the promenade.”

In the original brief candidates were asked to come up with ideas to add creativity and breathe new life into the seafront as well as helping to revitalise the promenade and its surroundings, enhance the distinctiveness of the town as a visitor destination and improve the visual and physical connectivity to the Spanish City and St Mary’s Lighthouse.

The proposals should also contribute to the council’s priorities to make Whitley Bay a great place to live, work and visit.