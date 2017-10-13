Controversial housing plans in Whitley Bay to be heard this month

Controversial plans to build new houses near a school are set to be heard at the end of the month.

Developer Places for People has submitted plans to build houses and apartments on the site of the former Marine Park First School, next to Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Residents and Whitley Bay ward councillor John O’Shea have hit out at the plans, saying the development was too high and too dense for an already busy residential area.

Coun O’Shea has also expressed concerns around loss of car park and road safety issues.

The plans have been resubmitted with some amendments and is due before North Tyneside Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, October 31.

Coun O’Shea said he felt there was still not enough changes in the proposals adding: “The developers really must listen to local people.”

Although one corner of the plans have been reduced in height, Coun O’Shea believes the developer needs to do more in order to meet the concerns of local residents.

He added people accept the need for local housing and are content to see homes on the site but there are concerns the proposed development would still be higher than the rebuilt Spanish City Dome.