Cookery club is blooming as business serves up funding

Budding young chefs are growing into home cooking experts, thanks to a donation from Tyne Tunnels operator TT2.

The company has awarded £488 from the Tyne Tunnels Community Fund to East Howdon Community Centre’s Grow To Cook Club.

The scheme teaches families how to grow, prepare and cook healthy meals from scratch, with children encouraged to join in the fun.

The TT2 donation has helped to fund kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, children’s aprons and baking trays.

Project leader Leanne Brooks said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Tyne Tunnels Community Fund for its kind donation.

“Many families in the region struggle to make balanced meals on a budget. The skills they learn promote good physical and mental health, and help them to understand where their food is coming from.

“The club is just one piece in the jigsaw. If it grows in popularity, it will only lead to positive things for our community.”

TT2 operations manager Stu Sutton said: “TT2 is delighted to support a great cause like the Grow to Cook project. It provides a positive activity for families to share together.”

Anyone who would like to join the club should contact Leanne on 0191 262 3000.