Cooking sessions served up for North Tyneside carers

North Tyneside Carers’ Centre has been working in partnership with a Byker-based social enterprise passionate about food, nutrition and health.

Food Nation delivers practical food-based activities to encourage people to make healthy food choices.

The organisation typically works with early years education providers, schools and businesses across the North East.

However, last year Food Nation introduced monthly cooking workshops aimed specifically at unpaid carers.

Recently, the organisation has taken these sessions on the road to North Tyneside.

Anna Gillings, a cooking skills trainer who delivered one of the cooking workshops over the summer, said: “Through our work over the last year, we have come to understand that carers often lack confidence to cook with the person or people they care for.

It is quite normal for them to take over the role of buying and cooking food because they think it is easier and safer.

“We aim to reassure carers that it is not only possible, but is beneficial for both carer and cared for.”

“I was delighted by the response of the people who came along to the session at North Tyneside Carers’ Centre and I look forward to working with the Centre again.”

For further information on the work of Food Nation in North Tyneside, Anna can be contacted on 0191 276 0595,