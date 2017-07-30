Could you be North Tyneside’s Business of the Month?

The Business Factory at North Tyneside Council is looking for nominations for its new Business of the Month campaign.

Launching this month, the campaign is looking for local small and medium-sized enterprises to come forward and tell The Business Factory why they should be crowned business of the month in return for promotional support.

Project officer Karen Westgate said: “The Business of the Month campaign will proudly throw a spotlight on the quality of the businesses based here in North Tyneside.

“Some may be well-known but there are plenty of others who we know often work quietly in the background, achieving huge success but remain relatively unknown.

“North Tyneside is a great place to set up and operate a business; not only does it offer a comprehensive package of support, providing start up and specialist consultancy, but it boasts a talented, cost effective workforce, supported by great education and training providers.”

Nominate by tweeting The Business Factory using the hastag #NTCBiz, posting on its Facebook page or emailing info@thebusinessfactorynt.co.uk

The Business of the Month will be announced at a monthly coffee morning, the first of which takes place at the Business Factory on Friday August 4 at 9.30am.

The selected business will be interviewed and filmed for a short video therefore nominated businesses must be able to attend.