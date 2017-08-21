Council crackdown on dog fouling and street drinking in North Tyneside

North Tyneside Council wants to use new public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) to clampdown on irresponsible dog ownership and drink-fuelled antisocial behaviour.

A public consultation has been launched to decide whether PSPOs should be introduced in the borough.

The orders, brought in under new antisocial behaviour laws, give local authorities new powers to tackle antisocial activities in public places.

Council officers and the police would be able to deal more robustly with public drinking and dog fouling.

However, this would then mean it would also be an offence for dogs to enter certain designated places such as play areas and beaches during the summer months.

Additionally, dogs would have to be kept on a lead in other identified spaces within local parks and cemeteries, and anyone committing an offence would be given a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 and a court fine of up to £1,000 for failure to pay.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Residents have told us that they want to see the council doing more to tackle the specific problems of dog fouling and street drinking to ensure it does not spoil their enjoyment of our wonderful public spaces.

“While we recognise that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and control their pets, we face a constant challenge to keep our pavements, parks, and beaches clear of dog mess, and to ensure people’s safety.”

Members of the public are invited to have their say by completing an online questionnaire at: my.northtyneside.gov.uk/pspo