Council deal crushing blow to suspected fly-tipper

A serial fly-tipper has been dealt a crushing blow by Northumberland County Council.

Officers from the council’s Public Health Protection Unit have seized and destroyed a white Ford Transit van, which they linked to a series of environmental crimes in south east Northumberland.

Illegal waste was discovered at various locations, and investigators used CCTV footage and witness statements to establish a pattern and identify the van they suspected of being involved.

The vehicle was seized by the council and has now been crushed to prevent it from being used in future crimes, and to serve as a warning to other would-be fly-tippers.

A 26-year-old man from North Tyneside will appear in Magistrates Court in the new year on related charges.

County Councillor Liz Simpson said: “Fly-tipping is a very serious offence and the council has a zero tolerance approach to it because of the damage it causes to the environment, as well as the cost to the taxpayer of clearing and disposing of the waste.

“This was a very effective operation that put a stop to a serial offender. The crushing of the vehicle sends out a clear message to other would-be fly tippers about the seriousness of the offence and the consequences when they desecrate our countryside.”

Northumberland residents are being asked to report fly tipping and help to clamp down on a problem which has cost the county council more than £130,000 this year alone.

Witnesses can make a report anonymously by visiting www.northumberland.gov.uk