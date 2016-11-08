Council removes 12 tonnes of illegal bonfires

Tonnes of rubbish was removed from illegal bonfires by council officials.

As part of an initiative to help the borough stay safe on November 5, North Tyneside Council carried out a crackdown on bonfires.

Between October 31 and November 5, the local authority responded to reports of illegal bonfires and proactively visited areas where they are known to be assembled.

As a result, 12 tonnes of material was removed and recycled, preventing 24 bonfires.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment, said: “I am really pleased with these results – illegal bonfires can pose a risk to the public and nearby homes and businesses, which is why the uplifts are so important.

“I would like to thank the council staff, Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service who have all worked tirelessly to make sure our residents enjoyed a safe Bonfire Night.

“We also had some great help from the Army Reservists at Northumberland Fusiliers, who I must also thank.

“They all continue to support our commitment to make sure North Tyneside is clean, safe and well-maintained.”

Before November 5, the council also issued 4,000 advice letters to those living in areas where bonfires are known to be assembled.

The work is part of the council’s Autumn Campaign, which aims to keep the borough clean, safe and well-maintained. It also included the introduction of extra sweeper vehicles to clear fallen leaves plus litter and community litter picks.