Council to ban large vehicles at North Shields waste centre

North Tyneside Council is to introduce a ban on very large vehicles at its household waste recycling centre in North Shields.

The ban, which will be in place from July, prevents Luton-type vans, tippers and long trailers from entering the small facility on Wallsend Road following concerns about safety and suspected misuse for commercial purposes.

Site operator Suez estimates almost half of the vehicles using their site are vans, many of which are suspected of bringing in commercial waste illegally.

The ban, one of several measures being brought in, applies to vehicles over six metres long or two metres tall and trailers over three metres in length. New signs will specify which vehicles are prohibited in the run-up to the changes.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We need to make these changes to ensure the ongoing sustainability of this site and the safety of our service users, which is our number one priority.

“The ban will lead to better safety, less congestion and shorter waiting times for local people, while also helping the council to achieve the significant cost savings and ensure the future sustainability of the site.”

The council also hopes to introduce a permit scheme in the autumn for specified vehicles, along with charges for non-household waste.

Coun Stirling added that the permit scheme used by several other North East councils is the ‘simplest way’ to tackle these issues.