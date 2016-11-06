Counselling group going from strength to strength

A counselling group is going from strength to strength after being set up by three students.

After an extensive career in business administration, Jan Douglas completed her counselling qualifications at TyneMet in 2007,.

After working as an abuse specialist, she set up CAMEO in 2012 with two other former TyneMet students Alison Smith and Shaun McCowie.

CAMEO (Come And Meet Each Other) provides support and advice for people, offering one-to-one sessions and small group sessions.

Jan said: “We want to offer high quality counselling services. Alongside counselling we aim to raise awareness about mental health and other wider services such as bereavement and grief counselling.”

CAMEO are running a number of workshops around mental health. Visit www.cameonorthtyneside.org.uk

Alternatively call 077122 75833 or email Info@cameonorthtyneside.org.uk

TyneMet’s Teaching and Education Lecturer, Fiona Lawrence said: “Jan, Ali and Shaun recently completed a Level 3 Award in Education and Training to enhance their skills in being able to deliver quality training at CAMEO.

“It is always a privilege to see former students go on to achieve such success. We wish Jan and the team the very best of luck.”