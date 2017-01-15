Courses to help families get active

Families wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle are being encouraged to sign up to a free programme.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust delivers Healthy4life programmes in partnership with North Tyneside Council across the borough.

The Healthy4Life team consists of a dietician, physical activity coordinator and public health nurses – supporting parents, children and young people who are concerned about their weight to become more active and eat more healthily.

The clubs run for 10 weeks, after school.

Courses will take place at The Parks in North Shields from Tuesday, January 17, to Tuesday, March 28, from 4pm to 5.30pm for children aged four to seven years; and Lakeside Centre, Killingworth from Wednesday, January 18, to Wednesday, March 29, from 4.15pm to 6.15pm for children aged eight years and over; excluding half-term.

To attend these courses, families should contact the Healthy4Life team on 0191 643 7454 or email chat@northtyneside.gov.uk

Helen Fenwick, public health nurse, said: “The course is a great way for parents and their children to learn about healthy eating and being active together and above all, it is a lot of fun.”

“We also offer follow-ups after six months and a year of completing the course to help people to stay motivated and keep up the good work.

“We would encourage people in the area to get in touch with the team to find out more.”