Crafters hit purple and gold patch

An American flavour has been added to a Monkseaton church, thanks to the creativity of its members.

A beautiful patchwork banner has been created by Barbara Burgess and the St Andrew’s Craft Group.

And it took pride of place during the Christmas services, hanging above the new control desk of the church’s recently installed updated sound system, enhancing the festive decorations.

The Star of Bethlehem design is a traditional American patchwork, dating back some 200 years, which has been interpreted by the group using a template pattern and materials sourced by Barbara from the internet.

The feature has been made with 128 pieces of gold diamond shapes of varying textured material, with a purple backing.

The craft group meets at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church hall every Monday.