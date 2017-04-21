Creating colourful props for Whitley Bay Carnival

Residents of all ages have been creating props for this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

A series of weekly carnival clubs have been taking place in Whitley Bay with attendees creating giant creatures and psychedelic flowers.

They will appear in this year’s wild-themed carnival parade on Saturday, May 27.

Last year, more than 400 promenaders took part in the Carnival, donning circus inspired costumes made at family workshops but the huge parade pieces were all professional commissions.

Keen to encourage the community to get involved in the carnival parade, organisers are running free weekly carnival club sessions where a whole host of giant parade structures are being constructed.

Carol Alevroyianni, carnival producer, said: “Thanks to the support of the Lottery Celebrate Fund and Whitely Bay Big Local we have been able to start preparations for this year’s carnival much sooner, allowing us to encourage the community to get involved in the designing and making of some of the big processional pieces as well as being part of the carnival performance.

“Not everyone wants to take part in the parade itself but still want to get involved in this community event and we have been overwhelmed by the level of support people have shown.

Carnival club sessions, which take place at New Prospects on South Parade and Rockliffe First School, begin again on April 24. For details see Whitley Bay Community Carnival facebook group or contact Carol on 07791169747.

Carol added: “It’s really fantastic to see what is coming out of carnival club and we would welcome anyone who is interested to come along to one of our sessions; nobody need worry if they have the right skills or experience as led by professional artists the rest of us are all learning how it is done as we go!”

This year’s carnival will start off with a family-friendly Carnival Ball on May 26.

Tickets are available at £10 from De Meo’s Italian Café or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baghdaddies-at-the-carnival-ball-tickets-33165412642?aff=es2

Donations to the carnival appeal from members of the public can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitleybay-carnival.