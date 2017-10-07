Creative care worker honoured for her innovative activities

A dedicated care home worker has been honoured with a national award for her innovative work in keeping residents on their toes.

Earsdon Grange activities co-ordinator Lynsey Ralph claimed the Most Innovative Activities Programme gong at the Maria Mallaband and Countrywide Care Awards in Leeds.

The accolades aim to recognise exceptional practice from care home staff in improving the lives of residents.

Judges were impressed with Lynsey’s ability to provide a varied and appropriate programme and her exceptional creative skills in arranging activities.

She was also commended for her work in developing community links at the Wellfield home, which has seen residents work alongside local groups, charities, schools and universities on projects.

Lynsey said: “I’m so delighted to have won and have been overwhelmed by the support

I have had from everyone at Earsdon Grange.”

Lynsey was nominated for the award by staff, residents, families and healthcare professionals.

Earsdon Grange, which cares for the elderly and people living with dementia, has scored 9.5 out of ten on leading industry review site carehome.co.uk

It offers a range of activities, events and outings for its residents.