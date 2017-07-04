Search

Creative Whitley Bay pupils put their talents on show

Rockcliffe First School, in Whitley Bay, hosted a community arts cafe.

Artistic pupils put their creative skills on show to celebrate earning a prestigious accolade.

Rockcliffe First School, in Whitley Bay, celebrated all things creative with a community arts cafe.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell was among the guests at Rockcliffe First School's community arts cafe.

The school has recently been awarded a prestigious Artsmark Platinum Award from the Arts Council for England – making it one of the first schools in the country to achieve the status.

The event began with a mini-carnival parade, led by Bay Brass, an enormous swan and its cygnets.

There was entertainment by the school’s Glee Club and special guest performers.

The Cookery Club served up a delicious menu while an art gallery featured masterpieces by every child in school.

A parent did some henna hand-painting while other visitors put on a range of arts and crafts workshops.

Special guest Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell MP was impressed by the quality of work on display.