Cricketers are bowled over by success across the board

Cricketers have reflected on their best season for a decade at their club’s annual meeting.

Tynemouth Cricket Club finished third in the NE Premier league last season – its highest position for ten years, as well as reaching the finals of the 20/20 competition.

Meanwhile, the Second Team reached three cup finals and the 20/20 finals day, but was frustrated not to win any silverware.

And the Third Team finished fourth in the Northumberland League Second Division, despite the loss of key players to the Premier League.

There was more to celebrate as the recently restructured Sunday Academy was third, a vast improvement on coming third bottom in the previous season and a reflection of good turn-outs at coaching sessions.

Chairman Graham Hallam announced the individual awards, going to Andrew Smith, Niall Piper, Don Catley and Henry Malton for the respective teams.

Catley also claimed the NCL Division 2 bowler of the year award, while all-rounder Malton skippered the Academy side.

The chairman also praised the club’s many volunteers, who have helped with refurbishment of the pavilion, the acquisition of new nets, ground improvements and special events.

John Carr was elected vice-chairman.