Crime author to give talk at Whitley Bay Library

Crime fans are being invited to meet a best-selling author.

Stuart MacBride, seen as a leading light of the genre, will be meeting his fans next week.

He will be at Whitley Bay Library, in York Road, on Monday, April 24, from 7pm, to talk about his latest novel A Dark So Deadly.

A six-time number one best-seller, Stuart is the author of the critically acclaimed Logan McRae and Ash Henderson series of crime novels.

His work has won several prizes and earned rave reviews from critics and contemporaries and, in 2015, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Dundee University.

His gripping new novel, described by Val McDermid as ‘ferocious and funny’, follows DC Callum MacGregor on the trail of a terrifying serial killer, after the discovery of a mummified body.

Tickets are £3. Anyone interested can book a place by calling Whitley Bay Library on (0191) 643 5390.