Are yobs firing ball bearings with a catapult at North Tyneside windows?

Police believe residents and businesses in North Tyneside may have been targeted by yobs firing ball bearings using catapults.

Officers have appealed for witnesses after a spate of criminal damages in Killingworth and Longbenton.

A dozen incidents of damage to windows were reported late in the evening on Wednesday (October 4) and Thursday (October 5).

Police are linking at least one of the incidents on the Great Lime Road with a dark-coloured saloon car, which was seen in the area at the time of the offence. Officers believe those responsible have been using a catapult, as large steel ball bearings have been recovered nearby.

Neighbourhood beat manager PC Mark Clements said: “There's a police operation ongoing in order to identify those responsible for these offences.

“We want to deal with this problem quickly before someone gets hurt. Using a catapult is a reckless act and could easily result in serious injury to people, as well as causing damage to property.

“I'd urge anyone with information about these offences, or anyone who knows the occupants of this vehicle to contact us know as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 293 of 05/10/17.