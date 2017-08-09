Man charged in connection with death outside nightclub

Have your say

A man has been charged in connection with the death of North Shields man Graham Thurston.

Mr Thurston, 54, was found unconscious on Sunday, behind Powerhouse nightclub in Westmoreland Road, Newcastle.

Last night, Scott Thompson, 33, of Medway Crescent, Gateshead, was charged with manslaughter. He was due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Ayone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 255 060817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.