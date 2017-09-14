Wallsend man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Four men have been arrested following a series of raids targeting an organised crime group suspected of importing class A drugs worth more than £330,000.

Around 34 kilos of opium were seized at Heathrow Airport in March this year, hidden inside a consignment of wooden shelves from Iran addressed to a property in Wallsend.

Early this morning, National Crime Agency officers, assisted by Northumbria Police, executed five warrants in the Wallsend and Newcastle areas.

Four men aged between 26 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import class A drugs and remain in custody.

At one of the locations in Shield Street, Newcastle, a cannabis farm was also discovered.

NCA north east operations manager Brian Shaw said: "Drug trafficking fuels violence and exploitation and we are determined to work with law enforcement colleagues to protect the public from that.

"We have recovered further evidence following today’s operation, and our investigation continues."