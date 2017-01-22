Cub Scouts help mark centenary

Youngsters helped an organisation celebrate its centenary in style.

Cub Scouts in Tynemouth District Scout Association held a promise party in the grounds of Tynemouth Priory and Castle, joining other groups around the world to mark the occasion.

Philip Rose, District Cub Scout Leader, said: “In 2007, the Scout Association celebrated its centenary and in Tynemouth District we were lucky enough to hold our celebrations in one of Tynemouth’s most iconic locations by remaking our Scout promise in the grounds of Tynemouth Priory.

“Thanks to the fantastic support of English Heritage and the staff at Tynemouth Priory, we were able to do that again for the centenary of the Cub Scouts when over 100 of our Cubs and their Leaders from around our district renewed their promise.”

Stephanie Doughty, District Commissioner for Tynemouth Scouts, said “Scouting in Tynemouth started in 1908 and although we have now grown to cover North Shields, Wallsend and Battle Hill we are extremely proud of our roots.

“We are still called Tynemouth District and our District neckerchief features three crowns to represent the three kings buried in Tynemouth Priory.”

After the ceremony, the Cub Scouts and their leaders moved to the nearby 6th Tynemouth Scout Group’s headquarters for a special party where they were joined by Cub Scout leaders, including Katty Skinner who had just got out of hospital earlier that day.

