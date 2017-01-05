Cullercoats Brownies raise funds for hospital in tribute to leader

Youngsters let their actions do the talking when it came to a fundraising tribute.

For members of the 4th Cullercoats (Cullercoats Methodist) Brownies took part in a sponsored silence in memory of their former leader.

The group raised funds for North Tyneside Hospital’s Oncology Day Unit in tribute to Fiona Bennett, who volunteered to help lead the Brownies in September 2014 when her daughter Rachel was a member.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with cancer the following year and died in August 2015.

The Brownies decided it would be fitting to support the hospital unit in her name.

And they recently managed to stay silent for 90 minutes, taking part in silent games and challenges, to raise an impressive £679.87.

The cash was handed over to the unit by two current Brownie leaders and the top five fundraisers from the group.

Oncology Day Unit manager Allison Nielsen said: “We are touched and extremely grateful that Rachel’s Brownie group decided to raise money for us. We were pleased to welcome them to the unit to see how and where their donation will be used to improve our patients’ experiences of receiving their care with us.”

To find out more about volunteering with the Brownies visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested