Cullercoats’ community trail set to become a festive tradition

A festive community project has proved such a hit that it is set to become an annual event.

Cullercoats’ Community Advent saw residents, businesses and organisations come together in the run-up to Christmas to create seasonal window and garden displays.

The illuminated creations were revealed in turn each evening to form a ‘living advent’ and a yuletide trail through the streets of Cullercoats, with visitors invited to record the images for the chance to win prizes.

Last month those taking part in the trail came together to share their views on its success.

And with such an overwhelming positive response, they are planning to do it all again next year.

Project co-ordinator Kris Koth said: “The success of the project has been a result of people working collectively and a willingness to offer time, skills and resources.

“Cullercoats has really demonstrated community spirit, embracing something new and creating something truly special.

“It is proof that community-led initiatives work.”

Feedback revealed that people welcomed the opportunity to take part in something that was fun, free, healthy and accessible.

The project co-ordination team would like to thank all those who supported the event, and members are looking forward to developing it.